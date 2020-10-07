1/2
Rodney Poloskey
Rodney Poloskey

Wichita Falls - Rodney Paul Poloskey of Wichita Falls passed from this life on October 2, 2020 after a brief, but courageous battle with cancer. He was 63 years of age.

Rodney was born on January 13, 1957, at Chanute Air Force Base, Champaign, Illinois to George Poloskey and Billie Jennings Poloskey. He was one of four children born to this union. Rodney's parents preceded him in death.

He graduated from Hirschi High School in 1975 and earned his Bachelors Degree from Midwestern State University. After graduation, Rodney lived in several Texas towns, but eventually returned home to Wichita Falls to care for his aging parents.

Rodney was an accomplished guitarist who particularly enjoyed blues, jazz and hard rock genres. He was most at peace during the years he lived at Lake Arrowhead, where he spent many hours fishing and enjoying the quiet outdoors life. He also enjoyed spending Fall Sunday afternoons watching his Dallas Cowboys. He raised miniature greyhounds, which provided a great source of companionship throughout the years.

Those remaining to cherish his memory are his sister Julia Winkley and husband Jim, Lantana, TX; brothers Thomas Poloskey and wife Mary Louise, Austin, TX; and Mike Poloskey and wife Connie, Hendersonville, NC. He is also survived by his daughter Susan Gutierrez and husband Javier, grandsons Alan, Aaron and Tristan Gutierrez, Burkburnett, TX, ex-wife Sandra Hammock, Iowa Park, TX and his good friend Victoria Benson, Wichita Falls, TX.

There will be a memorial service at a later date to share favorite memories and celebrate his life. The family requests that donations in his memory be made to Faithmissionwf.org.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.






Published in Times Record News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
