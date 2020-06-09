Rodney Reeves
Rodney Reeves

Henrietta - Rodney Kent Reeves, 66 of Henrietta, Texas, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Rodney was born on April 11, 1954 in Henrietta, Texas to John Edward and Prentice Delene (Haigood) Reeves. He married Janeth Hartley on August 13, 2011 in Ruidoso, New Mexico. He was a Construction Contractor and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Henrietta, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Victor.

Survivors include his wife Jan Reeves of Henrietta; two daughters, Cherrie Garrett and Patricia Duncan; five Grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two sisters, Vicki Miller and Anita Clay; brothers, Jack Reeves, Mike Reeves, Brian Reeves and Joe Reeves; host of nieces and nephews.

Memorials can be made to the Mary Crowley Cancer Research at Bldg. C 7777 Forest Lane, #707, Dallas, Texas 75230.

Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net






Published in Times Record News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
