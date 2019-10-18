|
|
Rodney Samuel "Sam" Dunaway III
Wichita Falls - Rodney Samuel. "Sam" Dunaway III, 25, of Wichita Falls passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019.
The family will receive friends between 2:00 and 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Crestview Memorial Park with Pastor Billy Jackson, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Sam was born on July 6, 1994 to Rodney S. Jr. and Rebecca (McCaffity) in Fort Benning, Georgia. In 1995, the family moved to Wichita Falls where Sam attended school. He participated in ROTC and graduated from Rider High School in 2012. He attended McPherson College in Kansas. Returning to Wichita Falls, he worked in various departments with the city of Wichita Falls and settled in as a Police dispatcher. Sam enjoyed playing video games, listening to Heavy Metal music and an avid Anime euthusiast. He will be missed by family and friends.
Sam was preceded in death by his father, Rodney Dunaway Jr.; grandfather, Randal McCaffity; and aunt, Sherry Jackson.
He is survived by his mother, Rebecca McCaffity; two brothers, Justin McCaffity and Troy Dunaway; grandmothers, Shirley McCaffity and Phyllis Rios; uncle, Ray McCaffity and wife, Doreen; aunt, Rhonda McCaffity; uncle, Randy McCaffity and wife, Tisha; uncle, Tommy Jackson; aunt, Lisa Gysin; and numerous other family members.
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019