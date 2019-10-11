Resources
Henrietta - Rodney Whitley, 70, of Henrietta, Texas, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019.

There will be a private family service at a later date.

Rodney was born on December 25, 1948 in Henrietta, Texas to Charles Whitley and Betty Ruth (Stone) Allmand. He was retired from Halliburton and Vetrotex Certainteed. Rodney served his country in the Navy Reserve during the Vietnam War.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Whitley, and mother, Betty Allmand.

Survivors include his step-father, Gene Allmand of Henrietta; three brothers, Kirby Whitley of Henrietta, Gary Allmand of Lake Arrowhead, and Mike Allmand of Henrietta; two sisters, Dianne Whitley of Shreveport, Louisiana, and Debbie Allmand Bachman of Henrietta; three children; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, Texas at PO Box 4804, Wichita Falls, Texas 76308.

Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
