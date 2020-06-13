Roger D Teems



Seymour - Roger D. Teems, 69 of Seymour, Texas, passed away peacefully at his home on June 12, 2020, with his loving wife and family at his side.



Roger was born February 6, 1951 to Charles Edward and Ada Juanita Goolsby Teems in Houston, Texas. He married Rhonda Ann Moss on February 22, 1984 in Grapeland, Texas. Roger's favorite thing was driving an 18 wheeler across country and seeing the different states and meeting people. He never met a stranger and would help anyone he could. He enjoyed reading, hunting, fishing and watching his grandchildren play ball. He loved life in general, but most of all, he adored his family and grandchildren. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Edward Teems and Ada Juanita Goolsby Teems.



Roger is survived by his wife of 36 years, Rhonda Ann Moss Teems of Seymour; 3 sons, Russell and wife Kerrie and their 2 daughters, Taylor and Brooke, James and wife, Lindsey and their son, Lachlan and Scotty and wife, Laci and their 5 children, Aron, Rayli, Josiee, Brentston and Paityn; 2 sisters, Theresa Hampton and Gloria Jean Nagial; a brother, Steve Edward Teems; a special niece, Kelly Moss Scott and many other family members who loved him.



Funeral services will be held Monday, June 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church with Benny Archer and Deacon Jim Novak officiating, under the direction of Archer Funeral Home, Seymour, Texas. The Eulogy will be by his son, James Teems.



The family would like to thank Brian Collier, Cassidy Chandler, Brittney Strickler and the wonderful staff at Hospice of Wichita Falls for their loving care and support.



For those desiring, memorials may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store