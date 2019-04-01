|
Roger Dale Byrd
Electra, TX
Roger Dale Byrd, age 55, of Electra, Texas passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Bob Lee officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Electra.
Roger was born October 30, 1963 in Wichita Falls to Bonnie Jack Byrd and Mary Ann Owen Byrd.
He graduated from Electra High School in 1982.
He married Nikki Michelle Reed on November 23, 1996 in Electra, Texas.
Roger was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Electra. He had been employed by Expressway Conoco and was the owner and operator of Byrd Plasticoaters and later was employed by OS&S Operating in Electra. Roger was a former member of the Chuck Wagon Gang of Electra.
Survivors include his wife, Nikki of Electra; two daughters, Kaylie Dawn and Sarah Ann Byrd; two sons, Jeremy Ryan and Bradley Steven Byrd; brother, Junior Byrd of Electra; sister, Becky Lightfoot and husband, Darryl of Holliday; sister-in-law, Beni Byrd of Electra; six grandsons, Cason Sullivan, Keelyn Sullivan, Bentley Byrd, Tristian Cossey, D.J. Vinson and Liam Byrd; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins; and numerous friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ann on March 13, 1983; father, B.J. on December 13, 2002; and brother, Doug on May 22, 2004.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 1, 2019