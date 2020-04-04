|
|
Roger H. Teichman
Roger Teichman, 69, passed away Friday April 3, 2020 after a long illness. He was a lifelong resident of Windthorst, Texas
Roger was born May 21, 1950 and graduated from Windthorst High School. He spent many years working in the oil fields. He loved fishing in his younger years but reading was his favorite pastime as well as going to the casino.
Roger was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara and 2 brothers, Louis and John. His survivors include a sister, Geraldine and 2
brothers, Charles, and Art and wife Missy, all of Windthorst.
Services are pending.
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020