Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Teichman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger H. Teichman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger H. Teichman Obituary
Roger H. Teichman

Roger Teichman, 69, passed away Friday April 3, 2020 after a long illness. He was a lifelong resident of Windthorst, Texas

Roger was born May 21, 1950 and graduated from Windthorst High School. He spent many years working in the oil fields. He loved fishing in his younger years but reading was his favorite pastime as well as going to the casino.

Roger was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara and 2 brothers, Louis and John. His survivors include a sister, Geraldine and 2

brothers, Charles, and Art and wife Missy, all of Windthorst.

Services are pending.
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -