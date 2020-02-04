|
Roger Koch
Burkburnett - Roger Allen Koch, 78, of Burkburnett, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett with Dr. Douglas Kabell, officiating. Interment will follow at Clara Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.
A son of the late John Koch and Anna Busse Koch, Roger was born on October 30, 1940 in Morris, Minnesota. He worked as a Brick Layer by trade. His love for bricklaying can still be seen all over Burkburnett and Wichita Falls, especially after the 1979 tornado.
He is survived by his loving wife, Connie Koch of Burkburnett; his son, Dean Lance Koch of Vernon; his granddaughter, Kaycee Anna Koch of Burkburnett; his sister, Ruth Murphy of Inner Grove Heights, Minnesota; his great-grandchildren, Brandon Shipley, Cynthia Amyx, Michael Sullivan, Elijah Andrew Lear, Sierra Burns, Abigal Riley, and Camden Weber; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
For those desiring, the family requests memorial donations be made in honor Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020