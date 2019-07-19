Services
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
(940) 767-1770
Rosary
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Wichita Falls, TX
1927 - 2019
Roger Ochoa Jr. Obituary
Roger Ochoa, Jr.

Odessa, Texas - Roger Ochoa, Jr. 91, of Odessa and formerly of Wichita Falls, died on July 15, 2019 in Odessa.

Rosary will be at 6 PM, Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Mass will be at 1:00 PM, Friday, July 19, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Wichita Falls. Burial will be in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.

Roger was born on December 4, 1927 in Benjamin, Texas to Refugio Everett and Ageda Ochoa. He was a veteran of the US Army and a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Churcn. He was married to Mary Lou Uribez Ochoa for 47 years. He was an electrician and a member of the IBEW Union. He loved working outdoors in his yard and around the house. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother: Morris Ochoa; sisters: Ortencia Hernandez and Sarah Perez Ochoa; and 4 step-children.

Survivors include his wife: Mary Lou Ochoa of Odessa; his children: Kenny and wife Sheri Ochoa, Agnes and husband Don Weaver, Joann and husband Tony Hernandez, and Judy Edwards all of Wichita Falls, and Irene and Ebe Gomboa of Houston; step-children: Mary Hinojosa and husband Danny, Raul Eskimo Arredondo, all of Olney and Lillian Arredondo Ehrenberg and Debbie Arredondo Castanuela and husband Manuel, both of Odessa; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News on July 19, 2019
