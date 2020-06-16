Roger Stauffer
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Stauffer

Burkburnett - Roger Keith Stauffer, 77, of Burkburnett passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020.

The family will receive friends at a viewing Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Burkburnett with Bro. Joe Coombes officiating. Private family interment will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, Oklahoma.

Roger was born on August 31, 1942 in Frankfort, Kansas to the late Harry and Evelyn (Bishop) Stauffer. Due to poor farming conditions in the early 1950's in Kansas, the family moved to Washington State in July of 1951. He was a 1960 graduate of Puyallup High School, and went on to attend Washington State University, graduating with a degree in Microbiology. While in college, he married Vicky Moore in 1963, and the union lasted for 57 years until Roger's passing. Out of college, Roger worked for the Food and Drug Administration in Chicago, Illinois in the Bacteriology Division. He joined the United States Air Force in 1966, graduating from pilot training at Reese AFB in Lubbock, where his son Michael was born.

Roger was an F-4 Phantom pilot in Vietnam, and later became a flight instructor at Reese AFB in the T-37. He flew F-111's in England and in Idaho. After an injury that grounded him from flying, he became an aircraft maintenance officer, retiring in 1986 having been the squadron commander of OV-10, O-2, and F-15 maintenance squadrons. Roger transitioned to Northrop Grumman on the B-2 bomber program near Los Angeles, California, planning spare parts logistics support for the aircraft. He survived the EF-5 tornado that struck Oklahoma City in May 1999, while in town working with the Air Force B-2 logistics liaison.

After retiring from Northrop Grumman, the couple moved to Chico, California to be near Vicky's Aunt and Uncle. After several years of substitute teaching in Chico and Oroville, and with their son Michael retiring from the Air Force at Sheppard AFB, the couple moved to Burkburnett in 2012 to be near the grandkids.

He taught as a substitute for BHS, and he was an active member of Rotary, serving a year as president. Roger also worked with United Way providing volunteer income tax assistance for over 6 years. He was putting out neighborhood flags for Flag Day when he collapsed.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother Dennis Stauffer.

Roger is survived by his wife Vicky; son Michael and wife Heidi; granddaughters Emily and Julie; brother Donald Stauffer; and sister Sharon Taylor.

The family suggests that memorials be made in Roger's name to the Burkburnett Boy's and Girl's Club.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Viewing
06:00 PM
Owens & Brumley Funeral Home - Burkburnett
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Funeral service
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Owens & Brumley Funeral Home - Burkburnett
101 South Ave. D
Burkburnett, TX 76354
940-569-3361
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved