Roger Stauffer
Burkburnett - Roger Keith Stauffer, 77, of Burkburnett passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020.
The family will receive friends at a viewing Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Burkburnett with Bro. Joe Coombes officiating. Private family interment will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, Oklahoma.
Roger was born on August 31, 1942 in Frankfort, Kansas to the late Harry and Evelyn (Bishop) Stauffer. Due to poor farming conditions in the early 1950's in Kansas, the family moved to Washington State in July of 1951. He was a 1960 graduate of Puyallup High School, and went on to attend Washington State University, graduating with a degree in Microbiology. While in college, he married Vicky Moore in 1963, and the union lasted for 57 years until Roger's passing. Out of college, Roger worked for the Food and Drug Administration in Chicago, Illinois in the Bacteriology Division. He joined the United States Air Force in 1966, graduating from pilot training at Reese AFB in Lubbock, where his son Michael was born.
Roger was an F-4 Phantom pilot in Vietnam, and later became a flight instructor at Reese AFB in the T-37. He flew F-111's in England and in Idaho. After an injury that grounded him from flying, he became an aircraft maintenance officer, retiring in 1986 having been the squadron commander of OV-10, O-2, and F-15 maintenance squadrons. Roger transitioned to Northrop Grumman on the B-2 bomber program near Los Angeles, California, planning spare parts logistics support for the aircraft. He survived the EF-5 tornado that struck Oklahoma City in May 1999, while in town working with the Air Force B-2 logistics liaison.
After retiring from Northrop Grumman, the couple moved to Chico, California to be near Vicky's Aunt and Uncle. After several years of substitute teaching in Chico and Oroville, and with their son Michael retiring from the Air Force at Sheppard AFB, the couple moved to Burkburnett in 2012 to be near the grandkids.
He taught as a substitute for BHS, and he was an active member of Rotary, serving a year as president. Roger also worked with United Way providing volunteer income tax assistance for over 6 years. He was putting out neighborhood flags for Flag Day when he collapsed.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother Dennis Stauffer.
Roger is survived by his wife Vicky; son Michael and wife Heidi; granddaughters Emily and Julie; brother Donald Stauffer; and sister Sharon Taylor.
The family suggests that memorials be made in Roger's name to the Burkburnett Boy's and Girl's Club.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Burkburnett - Roger Keith Stauffer, 77, of Burkburnett passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020.
The family will receive friends at a viewing Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Burkburnett with Bro. Joe Coombes officiating. Private family interment will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, Oklahoma.
Roger was born on August 31, 1942 in Frankfort, Kansas to the late Harry and Evelyn (Bishop) Stauffer. Due to poor farming conditions in the early 1950's in Kansas, the family moved to Washington State in July of 1951. He was a 1960 graduate of Puyallup High School, and went on to attend Washington State University, graduating with a degree in Microbiology. While in college, he married Vicky Moore in 1963, and the union lasted for 57 years until Roger's passing. Out of college, Roger worked for the Food and Drug Administration in Chicago, Illinois in the Bacteriology Division. He joined the United States Air Force in 1966, graduating from pilot training at Reese AFB in Lubbock, where his son Michael was born.
Roger was an F-4 Phantom pilot in Vietnam, and later became a flight instructor at Reese AFB in the T-37. He flew F-111's in England and in Idaho. After an injury that grounded him from flying, he became an aircraft maintenance officer, retiring in 1986 having been the squadron commander of OV-10, O-2, and F-15 maintenance squadrons. Roger transitioned to Northrop Grumman on the B-2 bomber program near Los Angeles, California, planning spare parts logistics support for the aircraft. He survived the EF-5 tornado that struck Oklahoma City in May 1999, while in town working with the Air Force B-2 logistics liaison.
After retiring from Northrop Grumman, the couple moved to Chico, California to be near Vicky's Aunt and Uncle. After several years of substitute teaching in Chico and Oroville, and with their son Michael retiring from the Air Force at Sheppard AFB, the couple moved to Burkburnett in 2012 to be near the grandkids.
He taught as a substitute for BHS, and he was an active member of Rotary, serving a year as president. Roger also worked with United Way providing volunteer income tax assistance for over 6 years. He was putting out neighborhood flags for Flag Day when he collapsed.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother Dennis Stauffer.
Roger is survived by his wife Vicky; son Michael and wife Heidi; granddaughters Emily and Julie; brother Donald Stauffer; and sister Sharon Taylor.
The family suggests that memorials be made in Roger's name to the Burkburnett Boy's and Girl's Club.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.