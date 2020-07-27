Roland Wilfred Marchand
Wichita Falls -
Roland Wilfred Marchand, 79, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020.
The family will receive friends between 6:00pm and 8:00pm on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 12:30pm on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the funeral home, with Clint Newton officiating. Interment with Masonic Honors will follow at Crestview Memorial Park, under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Roland was born on February 24, 1941, to Wilfred and Margaret (Rogers) Marchand in Fall River, Massachusetts. He graduated from B.M.C. Durfee High School in 1960. In 1977, Roland made his way to Wichita Falls, working for Sears & Roebuck Company, and he later attained his Bachelor of Science degree. He soon realized the potential for real estate Wichita Falls had to offer, and that became his passion. He obtained his real estate broker's license and became successful as Marchand Realty. Roland was a Christian and in August of 2017 he fulfilled his desire to be baptized. He was baptized in a lake by a good friend affiliated with the Texoma Cowboy Church. He was a member of the Joseph A. Kemp Masonic Lodge 1287, the Scottish Rite and the Maskat Shrine Center. Roland was also retired from the United States Navy and was proud to have been part of the first crew to serve on the USS Enterprise, the first nuclear aircraft carrier.
Along with his parents, Roland was preceded in death by a grandson, Shawn Miller.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Nadine; two sons, Adam Marchand and wife, Melissa, and Doug Marchand and wife, Gina; five grandchildren: Peyton, Parker, Hope, Blake and Gabby; a great-grandson, Jordan; his brother, Don Marchand and wife, Claudette, and numerous other family members who will miss him dearly.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com