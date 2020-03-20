|
|
Ron Burks
Wichita Falls - Ron Burks of Wichita Falls, TX passed away on March 16,2020 in Houston, TX. He is survived by his wife, Diane Hughes; his daughters, Kelly Burks-Copes, Leslie Abbott; step-daughters, Jill Shields, Lesley Hamilton Fox, Larissa McBride, Ashlee Hays; step-sons, Seth Cunningham, Matt Cunningham; 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in passing by his grandson, Danzen Lee Hill; brother, Donnie Burks; and his parents, Ronan and Mildred Burks.
Ron was a Licensed Master Social Worker in Family and Marriage Counseling for over 45 years. His compassion for people saved many. Ron loved music from Bluegrass to Blues. He played the stand up base, banjo, and piano. He was a fantastic dancer. He loved to fish, and had a great love for his rescued pets: Poodles, Great Danes and cats.
No services are planned at this time. Memorial contributions can be made to the of Wichita Falls or the Humane Society of Wichita Falls.
For online memorial please visit us at:
Graceful memorial chapel.com
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020