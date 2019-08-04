|
Ron "Rondo" Laudermilk
Wichita Falls - Ron "Rondo" Laudermilk passed away peacefully following a lengthy illness with Alzheimer's with his wife, JoPat and adult children, Randy Laudermilk and Renee Laudermilk McAfee, by his side on July 30, 2019.
Visitation will be held between 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls with a graveside service immediately following at 1:00 p.m. at Crestview Memorial Park with Mr. Daniel Boone, officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Wichita Falls Fire Department both retired and active. Arrangements are under direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Ron was born July 1, 1937 to Jess and Zadie Laudermilk in Wichita Falls, Texas. He attended Fannin Elementary, Reagan Junior High and graduated from Wichita Falls Senior High School in 1955 where he was a member of ROTC and played on the baseball team. He was hired by the WFFD on March 17, 1956 and was the first 18 year old recruit. He retired July 1, 1992 after 37 years. He also worked part-time for Morgan Express and Roadway Express for many years. Ron married JoPat Adams on September 5, 1968. Since retiring, they traveled extensively throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico. Rondo was always the life of the party and was always ready for a cold Miller Lite and cigar. He enjoyed a good game of pool and looked forward to his weekly games of golf with his golfing buddies from the It'll Do. His main interest when his children and grandchildren were growing up was to attend their sporting events and he was very supportive in everything they did. He loved them all dearly and was proud of each and every one. He loved his family and always put them first.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Jess and Zadie Laudermilk; grandchild, Joshua McAfee; sisters and spouses, Dee and Walter Byrum, and Oleta and Freddie Robinson; son-in-law, Jeff Chatman; mother of his children, LaJuana Jo Cain and spouse Ed Cain; mother and father-in-law, Dixie and C. H. Adams. He loved all of his in-laws, especially his brothers-in-law, Tena and Pat Ross, Boo Adams, Dama Schenk and Bobbye Morton, because they were like the brothers he never had.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, JoPat "JoJo" Laudermilk; son, Randy Laudermilk and Mickie Owen; daughter, Renee Laudermilk McAfee and Bruce; grandchildren, Sommer Johnson, Eric Laudermilk, Sissy Ache, Jason Chatman, Brady McAfee and Reina Tinsley; eleven great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and close friends.
The family would like to thank the employees of Texhoma Christian Care Center for their many years of dedicated service to Rondo and Hospice of Wichita Falls. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to the local , 901 Indiana Ave., Wichita Falls, TX 76301; Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310; or WFFD Toys for Tots, Inc., 1005 Bluff St., Wichita Falls, TX 76301.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 4, 2019