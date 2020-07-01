My heart is heavy to learn that my old friend Ron has passed. My husband (Gary) and I were classmates in high school but we have stayed in contact via facebook most recently. I so enjoyed his many posts, pictures of the family (I feel I know some of them and have never met) and especially those with his dogs...My condolences to his family and many friends. (If Trump loses Texas by one vote, we will know why)

Janice VanHoozer

Friend