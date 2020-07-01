Ron Stanfield
Knox City - Ronald Foster Stanfield born 6-21-44 and passed away 6-23-20
Dad was not a complex man he liked hunting, his dogs, food and his family. He was happily divorced and was a fixture that will be greatly missed at The Big Honker Lodge.
He was proceeded in death by his Mother Maxine Stanfield , and father Othel Stanfield. He is survived by son Jeff Stanfield and wife Michelle of Knox City Texas. Son Tony Stanfield of Knox City Texas, Shane Stanfield and Brody Stanfield of Jacksonville Alabama.
He is Survived by Grandson Andy Shaver and Wife Jessy, Zach Shaver and wife Shelby, Payne Stanfield, Devin Harris and Kylie Stanfield.
He is survived by Great Grandkids Dylan Shaver, Reese Shaver and Jameson Foster Shaver who is named after "Papa " and the newest who he never got to meet Landyn Shaver but was just as proud.
Ron was survived by Sister Barbara Pike, Susan Rogers, Cindy Sizemore and brother Steven he also had numerous nieces and nephews and many friends who considered him family.
Ron was a retired firefighter from Wichita Falls, and was currently enjoying his time as a Pheasant guide for Stanfield Hunting Outfitters and being the greeter for the new arrivals.
Ron was a former professional dog trainer who traveled all over the country running Labrador retrievers and raising them for his Lame Duck Kennels. Ron traded his dog training days to run pheasant hunts and was a fixture at the round table at Bud's swapping lies with the other loafers as dad called them.
Psalms 23:4. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; though rod and my staff they comfort me.
A memorial service is scheduled for 1:00P.M., Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Community Center in Knox City. Services are under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Knox City.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.smithfamilyfh.com
