Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Katy - Ronald Patrick Berryman, 67, of Katy, Texas, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Lunn's chapel with Pastor Kile Bateman officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial

Funeral Home.

A son of the late Bernice (Sonamaker) and Albert Bryan Berryman, Ronald was born on October 17, 1951, in Wichita Falls. Ron graduated from Rider High School. He was a Seismic Analyst for forty years.

He will be dearly missed by his younger siblings, sister Karen Allen and brother Randy Berryman, and his many nieces and nephews.

He was an outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and riding motorcycles. He was an excellent woodworker. When he retired he threw himself into his workshop and made the most incredible things. He was a wonderful musician. He played the drums, guitar, and had a beautiful voice.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Deborah Berryman, his children, Shannon McMillin and spouse Tim McMillin, Ryan Berryman, Kelsey Wanja and spouse Thomas Wanja and his grandchildren, Nicholas Berryman, Tim and Sam McMillin, Sophia Berryman, James and Alice Wanja.

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to .

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News on June 5, 2019
