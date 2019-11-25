|
Ronald Horton Brooks
Burkburnett - Ronald Horton Brooks, 52, of Burkburnett, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019.
Ronald was born on February 26, 1967 in Chicago, Illinois to Bruce Brooks and Dean Burch Brooks. He served our country proudly in the United States Army. Ronald was a God-fearing man and whose true passion in life was his family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bruce Brooks.
He is survived by his mother, Dean Brooks; his daughter, Andrea Spain and husband Jason; his sons, Steven Brooks and Blaine Brooks; his sister, Dena Garrett all of Burkburnett; his grandchildren, Ivon Fish of Georga, Kieran Spain of Burkburnett, and Alexander Henson of Wichita Falls.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019