OWENS & BRUMLEY FUNERAL HOMES
101 South Ave. D
Burkburnett, TX 76354
940-569-3361
Ronald Horton Brooks Obituary
Ronald Horton Brooks

Burkburnett - Ronald Horton Brooks, 52, of Burkburnett, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019.

Ronald was born on February 26, 1967 in Chicago, Illinois to Bruce Brooks and Dean Burch Brooks. He served our country proudly in the United States Army. Ronald was a God-fearing man and whose true passion in life was his family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bruce Brooks.

He is survived by his mother, Dean Brooks; his daughter, Andrea Spain and husband Jason; his sons, Steven Brooks and Blaine Brooks; his sister, Dena Garrett all of Burkburnett; his grandchildren, Ivon Fish of Georga, Kieran Spain of Burkburnett, and Alexander Henson of Wichita Falls.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
