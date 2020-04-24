Services
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Ronald Keith Brake


1956 - 2020
Wichita Falls - Ronald Keith Brake, 64, of Wichita Falls, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Ronald was born on February 20, 1956, in Altus, Oklahoma, son of the late Tommy and Norma Brake. He was the third of four children. On May 6, 2006, he married Karen Towne.

Ronald graduated from Henrietta High School in 1974. He was president of the student council his junior and senior years. He played football and was a track and field star winning numerous medals for his running speed. Ronald went right into the workforce after high school working at Foster Cathead 10 years and then, Sealed Air Corp. in Iowa Park for the last 35 years.

Ronald was a good Christian man. He loved his family, his friends and his animals. He loved to ride his Harley, and loved Corvettes, being a member of the Wichita County Corvette Association since 1982. He was on a bowling league from 1975 to 1979. Ronald was severely injured in the tornado on April 10, 1979.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Karen Brake; mother-in-law, Berniece Towne; step-daughters, Melissa Palacios and Kari Perkins and their spouses; step-son, Eric Gomez; his grandchildren, Elena, Elizabeth, Olivia, Kaydence, Jacob, Levi, Emma, Noah and Zechariah; great-grandsons, Elias and Noah; God-daughters, Mattee and Alli; his brother, Tommy Brake and wife, Chris; sister, Daphne Davis and husband Doug; brother, Arnold Brake and wife, Cindy and all their beautiful children and grandchildren; and his aunts, uncles and numerous cousins in Wichita Falls, in the metroplex and across Oklahoma. He loved his big family.

Ronald touched a lot of lives with his kindness, generosity and loving spirit. He never met a stranger and had a lovable laugh and quick wit.

A Celebration of Ronald's life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
