|
|
Ronald Lee Chancey
Burkburnett - Ronald Lee Chancey was born on October 14, 1938 in Bixby, Oklahoma to Thomas and Ruth (Stewart) Chancey. He passed from this life on March 7, 2020 in Wichita Falls, Texas at 81 years of age.
After a short period in college, Ronnie decided to join the United States Airforce. He served four years and received orders to serve our country in Vietnam. In the Airforce, Ronnie learned jet mechanics. After his stint in the Airforce, he joined the United States Navy Reserves for twenty years. During this time, he worked contract work at Shepard Airforce Base where he worked with NATO in aircraft mechanics. Ronnie moved from mechanics to "debrief" where he interviewed pilots from around the world on the performance of the plane. He kept a huge jar of candy for the pilots who would pitch in money so he would buy their favorite candy that wasn't available in the country. His career journey span over 40 years at SAFB. Ronnie was extremely proud of his military career.
Ronnie met the love of his life Thoyce Jean (Bachelor) making her his bride on October 22, 1964 and spent the next 55 years together enjoying touring the US on motorcycles, camping with the family and RVing. Ronnie was an awesome family man. He enjoyed teaching his kids to fish, camp, swim, ski, boating, work on cars, building things. Ronnie also coached his daughter Fairy Lynn's softball teams. He was very proud of his family. For his personal time, he loved watching movies and swimming in his pool.
Ronnie was a man with a big heart and loved helping people. He mowed the neighbors' yard when they became elderly and he did that up to 2018.
Ronnie was the youngest child of 12 children. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sisters, Garner, Woodrow, Alene, Audra, Iris, Otho, Charles, Banks, Thomas, and William "Bill".
He is survived by his wife, Thoyce Jean Chancey; one son, Jeff Chancey and wife Jeanette; two daughters, Fairy Lynn Booth and Michelle Chancey; two granddaughters, Janessa Kann and husband Tyler, and Jessica Romine and husband Erik; brother, Kenneth, six great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 with services starting at 2:00 p.m. at Red River Cowboy Church located at 121 N. Avenue E, Burkburnett, TX. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, Oklahoma. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be given to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310; s, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516; or Leukemia research.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020