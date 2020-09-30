Ronald Roy Givens
Wichita Falls - Retired Wichita Falls Firefighter passes away.
Ronald Roy Givens, (also known as Ronnie, Dad, Papaw, Gut) joined a host of family & friends in Heaven on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. A life filled with his testament to hard work, dedication and commitment. He was the son to Roy Kales and Margaret Anna Louise Steincke Givens born January 19, 1945 in Frederick, Oklahoma. He lived on a wheat farm just north of Frederick. He was welcomed and loved fiercely by his two sisters, Lynda Smith and Karen Garrett. His time on earth with his mother was cut short as she passed away when he was just five years old. He eventually moved to Wichita Falls with his father and his stepmother, Lorena Burchett Horton and stepbrother, Jimmy Horton. He attended school in Wichita Falls and graduated in 1963 from Old High. He returned to the farm throughout his youth and loved working and hanging out with his cousins as well as enjoying time with his sisters. The time on the farm served him well as he formed his best traits of being an honest, hardworking, true grit, stand by your word kind of man. He brought those qualities with him when he chose to become a professional hero where Valor, Honor, Dedication and Service are the foundation. He joined the Wichita Falls Fire Department in 1968 where he served for 37 years promoting to driver and FEO where he also achieved his EMT certification. As his career grew, so did his family to include being Dad to three daughters and a son; then a father-in-law and eventually promoted to the most fun title as PaPaw to 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grands.
When you work hard, you must eat good and play hard. Many can attest that "Gut" kept their bellies full and happy. He gained his nickname by his ability to eat everything that was left over at the fire station while never gaining a pound and still sticking to his rule of not wasting anything. Grill, smoke, bake, canning - he loved all aspects of the kitchen. Some would even go so far as to say they refuse to order a steak at a restaurant as they fail in comparison to his. He thoroughly enjoyed time around the table for fellowship and closeness.
Playing hard was the other goal. He enjoyed fishing, swimming, skiing, cards, horseshoes and dominoes, and was an avid OU and Dallas Cowboy fan. Living on the farm gained him a love for music and singing. Mainly hymns and old country was his taste. Mix music with technology and he could listen to songs all day.
He was a true gentleman, never forcing his opinion on anyone. He did, however, learn how to use technology in his favor. He got pretty comfortable making statements like - "Alexa - play Alan Jackson!" His most favorite pastime was having family and friends over to hang out on his patio and enjoy one another's company. He was known to always walk his daughters to their cars when they left and expected a text to make sure they had arrived safely to their next destination. He had a true desire to know about others interests and families. He lived intentionally. Gardening and yard work were always a part of him. He loved a manicured lawn so others could enjoy the beauty of Gods world. He hosted birds in the backyard and made sure their bellies were full as well. His sweet lab Rufus will miss those extra helpings as well!
Ronnie is preceded in death by his parents; his brother; and his grandson, Jeremy Jay Warren.
With singing and beautiful landscape as his favorite pastimes, we are certain the homecoming he received was amazing. His hard-working hands are now touching Gods face and he's rejoicing with his Mother, Father and grandson along with other family and friends who have went before us - and we are certain he is exactly where he wants to be.
His family members along with his sisters, Lynda and Karen, include Margie Hoffman and husband Kenny "Digger" Hoffman, along with their children, Kales, Ethan, Hayden and Peyton; LaDonna Warren and husband Phil, along with their children Phil Jr, Jake and Lynsey; Julie Trigg and husband Eddie, along with their children Patrick, Aaron and Amy; Jerry Crump with his children Jeremy, Heather and Hannah along with his great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins will be reunited with him again.
Take care of the birds, show kindness to those around you and when you see a big red fire truck remember Ol Ron and say a prayer for those emergency personnel that are responding.
A visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 at his home. Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Frederick Cemetery in Frederick, Oklahoma with WFFD Chaplain Jim Jeffries officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Honorary pallbearers will be Wichita Falls Fire and Police Museum Members. Honor guard will be provided by Wichita Falls Fire Department and American Medical Response. Oklahoma Patriot Guard Riders will provide the flag line.
If led, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Wichita Falls Fire & Police Museum.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com