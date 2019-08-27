|
|
Ronald Scott Fiorentino
Wichita Falls - Ronald Scott Fiorentino, 53, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019.
A visitation will be from 12-1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28th at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Wichita Falls, Texas. A funeral mass will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Father Khoi Tran, officiant.
He is survived by his children Mina Guevara (Daniel), Greg Fiorentino, and Sola Fiorentino; mother and father, Joe and Shirley Fiorentino; brother Dean Fiorentino (Corrine); and sisters Mandy Kellogg (Tom), Dawn Fiorentino; Grandchildren Koda and Cataleya Guevara, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Ronald was born on April 29, 1966, in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, to Shirley Fiorentino (Seach) and Joseph Fiorentino.
He grew up in in Rockford, Illinois, and later in Racine, Wisconsin. He graduated from Park High School. He received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Marquette University in 1988. He worked for Eaton Corp. in Milwaukee, Wi. And ABB in Wichita Falls, TX.
He was preceded in death by wife Akiko and his grandparents. Ron was heavily involved in his church community. He taught the 6th grade religious education class on Sunday for 7 years. His hobbies included rock climbing, camping, hiking, fishing, golfing, watching his kids play soccer, and spending time with family. He was passionate about traveling and always enjoyed experiencing and learning about new cultures.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church. 4040 York Wichita Falls, Texas 76309.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 27, 2019