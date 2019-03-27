|
Ronda McCauley McGovern
Denver, CO
Ronda McCauley McGovern, 50, of Denver, Colorado passed away February 25, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 in the Chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls with Chaplain Shaun Campbell officiating.
Ronda was born on January 27, 1969 in Wichita Falls to Ron and Carolyn (Noack) McCauley. She was a graduate of S.H. Rider High School and Midwestern State University, as well as paralegal school in Denver. Ronda was employed by Pollart-Miller Law Firm in Denver.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
Ronda leaves to cherish her memory husband Casey; daughter Lauren of the United States Army; father Ron McCauley of Wichita Falls; and sister Rachele Hammond of Plano.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 27, 2019