Wichita Falls - Ronda Lei Parsons, 71, of Wichita Falls passed away Monday, May 13, 2019.

No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Louis A. Parsons; one sister, Mauna Gregory; one brother, Ricky Levitt, and a great-granddaughter, Paisley Lewis.

She is survived by her daughter Holly Petenbrink and husband John of Wichita Falls; sister Donna Keeler of Bremerton, Washington; brother Kelly levitt of Pueblo, Colorado; grandchildren Scott Petenbrink and wife Blue of Kingsland, Georgia, Amanda Lewis and husband Jake of Wichita Falls, and Shawn Petenbrink and girlfriend Kimberly of Wichita Falls; great-grandchildren Stormie, Skielor, Striker, Sieghlos, and Solstice of Kingsland, Georgia and Carson, Harper, and Piper of Wichita Falls; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on May 17, 2019
