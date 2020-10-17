Rondal Erven Smith
Wichita Falls - Rondal Erven Smith, 79, of Wichita Falls passed away peacefully on October 12, 2020.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, Oklahoma.
Rondal was born on August 18, 1941 to Rondel Ervin and Mildred (Lumley Estman) Smith in Electra, Texas. Growing up on a farm with ducks, chickens, cows and goats, he had wishes of moving to the suburbs and making friends. Rondal did enjoy pulling those 40-pound catfish out of the pond and his two pets, a skunk and a squirrel. Rondel raised them from babies and cared for them. The squirrel would run around on the top of his head, and he could even hug the skunk without being sprayed. Always looking after his father's farm, he thought someone was smoking in the barn, come to find out it was the cow's red eyes. Rondal was a member of the FFA and given a bull to take care of. He entered that bull in the County Competition sometime later and not only won first prize, but the grand prize as a whole. Rondal proudly served in the United States Navy and served aboard the USS American CVN66 Aircraft carrier. He worked for the City of Wichita Falls in the Traffic engineer division and later at Midwestern State University, as a Chief Electrician. In his later years, just to keep busy and active, Rondal worked at a rest stop as a maintenance specialist. He enjoyed playing cards, chess and visiting with friends and co-workers. Days before Rondal passed he was quoted "The most he got out of life was family and enjoying the simple things." That meant the most to him.
Rondal was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by a son Rex Smith of Pennsylvania; sister Jane Howell and husband Ronnie of Wichita Falls; brother Leon Karpan and wife of Washington State; and several nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com