Rondal Patterson
Burkburnett - Rondal L Patterson, 76, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Wichita Falls surrounded by his children.
The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.
Rondal was born on February 14, 1943 in Vernon, Texas to the late Marvin and Katherine Patterson. He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Joann Patterson, his son Terry Wayne Patterson, and his brother, Keith Patterson.
Rondal was a Master Electrician by trade for over forty years. His passion was being surrounded by his family and going to the horse races.
He is survived by daughter Kerry Patterson and wife Toni of Wichita Falls; daughter Rhonda Cruthird and husband Mark of Grandfield, Ok; son and best friend Jerry Patterson of Wichita Falls; sister in law Kathy Patterson from Newark; four grandchildren, Michael Jr. and wife Krista; Matthew and husband Zack; Blair and wife Tosha; Sarah and husband Brady; and his and wife's beloved dog Lacy.
For those desiring, the family request that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310, in Rondal's honor.
Published in The Times Record News on July 20, 2019