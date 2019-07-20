Services
OWENS & BRUMLEY FUNERAL HOMES
101 South Ave. D
Burkburnett, TX 76354
940-569-3361
For more information about
Rondal Patterson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
OWENS & BRUMLEY FUNERAL HOMES
101 South Ave. D
Burkburnett, TX 76354
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rondal Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rondal Patterson


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rondal Patterson Obituary
Rondal Patterson

Burkburnett - Rondal L Patterson, 76, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Wichita Falls surrounded by his children.

The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.

Rondal was born on February 14, 1943 in Vernon, Texas to the late Marvin and Katherine Patterson. He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Joann Patterson, his son Terry Wayne Patterson, and his brother, Keith Patterson.

Rondal was a Master Electrician by trade for over forty years. His passion was being surrounded by his family and going to the horse races.

He is survived by daughter Kerry Patterson and wife Toni of Wichita Falls; daughter Rhonda Cruthird and husband Mark of Grandfield, Ok; son and best friend Jerry Patterson of Wichita Falls; sister in law Kathy Patterson from Newark; four grandchildren, Michael Jr. and wife Krista; Matthew and husband Zack; Blair and wife Tosha; Sarah and husband Brady; and his and wife's beloved dog Lacy.

For those desiring, the family request that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310, in Rondal's honor.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of OWENS & BRUMLEY FUNERAL HOMES
Download Now