Ronell Larmarr Cummings
Electra - Ronell Larmarr Cummings, age 58, of Electra, Texas passed away June 15, 2019, at United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Grant Chapel A.M.E. Church in Lawton, Oklahoma. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery in Lawton under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Electra.
Ronell was born October 10, 1960 to Cloteal Anderson-Crowe and J.C. Cummings, who preceded him in death.
Ronell was a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Lawton, Oklahoma. He attended Trading School in Oklahoma City and worked as a janitor in the Lawton Public School. He then transitioned himself and moved to Seminole, Texas to be with his sisters. He became employed by Sonic Franchise as Assistant Manager for nineteen years. During that time, he became ill and he transitioned himself to Electra, Texas to be closer to his sister, Verlene Green and his family.
Having accepted Christ early in life, he grew up attending Johnson Memorial Methodist Church in Lawton View.
Cherishing his memory are survivors, one daughter, Raquell Cummings; one son, Ronell Cummings, Jr.; two grandkids, Averiana Smart, Ari Smart and their mom, Felicia Haughton, all of Lawton, Oklahoma; his brother, Thomas R. Anderson and wife, Taeko; sister, Verlene B. Green; and brother, Rufus J. Cummings; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, eight nieces, six great-nieces, three nephews, eight great-nephews; and friends.
He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Patricia Ann Anderson-Sanderson and PHD Jerrie Ann Hopkins-Robbinson.
Published in The Times Record News on June 19, 2019