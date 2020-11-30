Ronnie Burleson
Loving - Ronnie Burleson, 77, of Loving, Texas, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020.
There will be a private family service at a later date.
Ronnie was born on July 28, 1943 in Yarnaby, Oklahoma to J.B. and Lois (Gannon) Burleson. He was retired from Union Pacific Railroad where he worked as a Conductor. Ronnie was a member of the Cowboy Church of Young County in Graham, Texas. He enjoyed the outdoors; fishing, hunting and gardening.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his loving companion, Shirley Downing of Jermyn, Texas; two sons, Lynn Burleson and wife Regina of Henrietta, and Glen Burleson of Mills, Wyoming; daughter, Lachelle Kipp and husband Jason of Lawton, Oklahoma; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews; two brothers, R.H. Burleson and wife Linda of Henrietta, and Benny Burleson and wife Linda of Henrietta.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cowboy Church of Young County at 237 W. Industrial Blvd., Graham, Texas, 76450.
