Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Ronnie Diaz
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Ronnie "Bee" Diaz Jr.


1961 - 2019
Ronnie "Bee" Diaz Jr. Obituary
Ronnie "Bee" Diaz, Jr.

Wichita Falls - Ronnie "Bee" Diaz, Jr. 58, of Wichita Falls, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 after a long fight with illness.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11: 00 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls with Pastor Johnny Mims, officiating.

Ronnie was born April 26, 1961 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Ronnie Diaz, Sr. and Herminia (Pena) Diaz and remained a lifelong resident. He loved and lived for his children and grandchildren.

Bee was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Danny; and two grandchildren, Anthony Diaz and Celilia Diaz. Survivors include his partner, Levoria Pierce; children, Joseph Diaz and wife Sonia, Miranda Diaz and husband Cecil Harris, Minga Diaz, Michelle Diaz, Deanna Diaz and Regina Diaz and husband Daniel Luna; grandchildren, Christopher, Angel, Arianna, Marianna, J. J., Cecil II, Carmen, Isabel, Tristan, Steven, Marissa, Jose, Alex, Izaac and Emeri; great-grandchildren, Levi, Hazel, Christopher Jr. and Mathais; five sisters, Christina, Rachel, Diana, Lisa, and Susie; and three brothers, Albert, Henry, and Steven.

Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 22, 2019
