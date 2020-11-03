Ronnie Jones
Wichita Falls - Phillip "Ronnie" Jones, 50, of Wichita Falls passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
A Celebration of Phillip's life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Lucy Park Pavilion. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Phillip was born on June 6, 1970 in Wichita Falls to Michael and Shelby Jo (Payton) Jones. He was a 1988 graduate of S.H. Rider High School. He and Reanna Chandler were married on September 30, 1999 in Wichita Falls. Phillip worked hard all of his life. He was employed by Howmet for the last 18 years as a scheduler. Phillip enjoyed watching the Texas Rangers, and street racing on television, and he enjoyed bowling with his wife. Most of all, Phillip loved his dogs, whom he rescued. He will be remembered as a fiercely loyal friend and husband.
Phillip is survived by his wife, Reanna of Wichita Falls; sons, Lance Jones of Wichita Falls, and Jeremy Allen of Iowa Park; daughter, Brooke Jones of Tyler; his parents, Michael and Shelby Jo Jones; brother, Robert Jones and wife Kim of Midland, and Johnny Satterfield and wife Dina of Wichita Falls; and sister, Kathy Holloway of Kentucky.
The family suggests that memorial donations be made in Phillip's name to the Human Society of Wichita County, 4360 Old Iowa Park Rd, Wichita Falls, TX 76305.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com