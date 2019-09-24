|
|
Ronnie Lee Day
Sulphur Springs - Funeral service for Ronnie Lee Day, age 68, of Sulphur Springs will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Rev. Robert Little officiating and Buddy Wiggins assisting. Interment will follow at Electra Memorial Park, Electra, TX with Jason Potter, Corey Stone, Justin McAbee, Mark Collier, Rex Lalk, Richard Taylor, Rick Lawlis, Joe Lawlis serving as pallbearers and Bob McAbee, Olen Manning, John Edd Noe, Kenneth Noe, Charles Martin serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 6 to 8 P.M. at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Ronnie passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at his home. To view the full obituary and sign the online guestbook go to www.murrayorwosky.com
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 24, 2019