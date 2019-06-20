|
Ronnie Neal Keeter
Olney - Ronnie Neal Keeter, age 55, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Olney with Chad Edgington, pastor, officiating, assisted by Gunter Rodriguez, Olney Volunteer Fire Department Chaplain. Interment will follow in Keeter Cemetery in Elbert. Visitation will be Friday, June 21, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Lunn Funeral Home in Olney. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn Funeral Home.
Ronnie Neal Keeter was born on December 27, 1963 at Hamilton Hospital in Olney, Texas, to parents Garry Neal Keeter and Sue Philipp Keeter. He attended Olney Public schools all 12 years, and graduated Olney High School in 1982. He attended Tarleton State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science. Ron worked temporarily as a real estate agent after college in Runaway Bay. He has kept his real estate license current to date. After graduating high school, Ron started Ron Keeter Construction. He continued building carports and metal buildings up until April of this year. Ron worked hard all of his life and set a great example for his children. Ron joined the Olney Volunteer Fire Department on January 5, 1993 and became Fire Chief on January 1, 2007 when his dad, Garry Keeter, retired. Ron loved his fire department family and one of his greatest joys was organizing the Toys for Tots each year.
Ron married Jana Cottle Fulton September 27, 1996 at the First Baptist Church in Elbert, Texas. Ron was a member of the First Baptist Church in Olney.
Ron was preceded in death by his mother Sue Keeter, his grandparents, Wilburn Keeter and Lessie Keeter, Juanita and Arnold Philipp, and his aunt, Ann Norris.
Ron is survived by his wife, Jana Keeter of Olney; son, Casey Keeter and wife Mallory of Olney; daughter, Kimberly Cox and husband Spencer of Olney; father, Garry Keeter of Olney; brother, Jeff Keeter and wife Treva of Olney; grandchildren Rylan and Addilynn Keeter of Olney, and numerous aunts, uncles, and family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to: Chief Ron Keeter Memorial Scholarship at Olney Interbank, P.O. Box 457, Olney, Texas 76374; or Hospice of Wichita Falls, P.O. Box 4804, Wichita Falls, Texas 76308.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.lunnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News on June 20, 2019