Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Rosa Carrillo
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Rosa Linda Carrillo Obituary
Rosa Linda Carrillo

Wichita Falls - Rosa Linda Carrillo, 65, of Wichita Falls passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019.

Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.

Rosa was born on June 16, 1954 to Juan Osorio and Santos (Barron) Hernandez in Wichita Falls, where she attended school. Rosa was an avid book reader, especially romantic stories. She enjoyed working crossword puzzles and listening to Tejano Music. In the mornings, Rosa enjoyed spending time at her sister's house drinking coffee and catching up. Rosa was a beloved mother of five children and enjoyed spending time with them and her grandchildren. Rosa will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Rosa was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Henry Hernandez.

She is survived by her children: Joe Carrillo, Isidoro Carrillo, John Carrillo and fiancé, Laycee Vaughn, Lorena Dowell and husband, Richard, Felipe Carrillo and girlfriend, Chelsey Wilson; nine grandchildren, Samantha, Joseph, Julian, John Jr., Brooklynn, Brielle, Abigail, Colin and Liam; brother, Johnny Hernandez; three sisters, Tina Blanco, Sarah Meza and husband, Cristobal and Norma Contreras; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
