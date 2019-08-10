|
Rosalie Marie McCarty
Wichita Falls - Rosalie Marie McCarty, 86, of Wichita Falls, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
The family will receive friends at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019, followed by a Celebration of Life at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett with Rev. Bobby Waitman, officiating. Interment will follow at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.
Rosalie was born on September 21, 1932 in Henryetta, Oklahoma to Cecil Wade and Mary Jane (Vanducker) Wade. On April 28, 1950, she married Harold Gene McCarty in Van Buren, Arkansas. Rosalie enjoyed reading, especially the Lord's word.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Mary Wade; and her husband, Harold McCarty.
She is survived by her son, Earnest Gene McCarty of Randlett, Oklahoma; her brother, Sonny Wade and wife Vivian of McAlester, Oklahoma; her grandchildren, Kristi Winton, Gena Waitman, Lucas McCarty, Ryan McCarty, and Lacy McCarty; and seven great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 10, 2019