Rosalie Peters



Seymour - Rosalie Peters, 80 of Seymour passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Wichita Falls surrounded by her family.



Mass will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Bose Jujuvarapu and Deacon Jim Novak. Burial will be in the Bomarton Cemetery under the direction of Archer Funeral Home.



Rosalie was born February 22, 1940 in Wichita Falls to Leo and Eleanor Wachsman. She graduated from the Academy of Mary Immaculate High School in Wichita Falls. Rosalie married Arvin Peters on February 7, 1959 in Wichita Falls. She worked as a secretary for Baylor Milling and was a homemaker. Rosalie was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Altar Society and KJZT. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Eleanor Wachsman, her husband, Arvin Peters on February 5, 2013, 2 brothers, Kenneth Wachsman and Robert Wachsman and a sister, Lois Lagesse.



She is survived by her daughter, Laurie Peters of Seymour; 4 sons, Glenn and Deedee Peters of Seymour, Mark and Daunne Peters of Wichita Falls, Craig and Janice Peters of Seymour and Chris Peters of Wichita Falls; 10 grandchildren, Ross, Renee, Rachel, Randi, Sydney, Tori, Jordan, Arden, Callan and Cade; 3 great grandchildren, Ellie, Paxton and Luke; 4 sisters, Florene Quintero of Wichita Falls, Margie and Harry Fitzgerald of Baton Rouge, Linda Wachsman of Wichita Falls and Lisa Wachsman of Kyle; 1 brother, Lloyd Wachsman of Childress; 2 sisters-in-law, Virginia Wachsman and Doris Wachsman and a brother-in-law, Leon Lagesse.



Rosary will be at 5:30 p.m. on Friday at the church, followed by visitation from 6:30 until 7:30 p.m. at Mosler Hall.



The family suggests memorials to Hospice of Wichita Falls.









