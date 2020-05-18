|
Rosantina R. Martinez
Wichita Falls - Rosantina R. Martinez of Wichita Falls, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at the age of 78.
Rosantina was born September 9, 1941 at Sabinas, Coah, Mexico to Lubin Rodriguez and Aurora Davis, but lived in San Antonio, Texas until she met and married the love of her life, Baldomero (Marty) Martinez on January 1, 1961, in San Antonio, Texas.
She became a military spouse for many years and visited Hawaii, Washington, D.C., Frankfort, and Germany (twice for 8 years). She visited many areas of Europe during this time before coming to the Wichita Falls area, where she lived in Burkburnett, Texas before finally moving to Wichita Falls.
Rose was a great entrepreneur, having different businesses during her life. The latest was being a real estate agent and broker, owning her own business for several years. She was vibrant, strong willed, and beautiful. She loved her flowers, gardening, and was also a great cook. She did a lot of volunteer work and was still a member of Catholic Daughters of America at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church. She was preceded in death by her parents: Aurora in 1962 and Lubin in 1987.
She is survived by her husband: Marty Martinez of Wichita Falls; Sons Richard Martinez and wife Sandi of Keller; Darren Martinez of Wichita Falls; grandchildren: Aiden Martinez and twin grandsons Ryan and Matthew Martinez; sister: Rosario Gomez of San Antonio; and brothers: Luvin, Ciro, Sergio, and Javiar Rodriguez, all of San Antonio.
A celebration of Rose's life will be held on Tuesday at 6k PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home with Mass at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Peace, Wichita Falls, Texas.
All participants are asked to wear face masks, exercise social distancing, and to use hand sanitizer.
Online condolences may be made at hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News from May 18 to May 19, 2020