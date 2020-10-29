Rose Linda Lopez



Rose Linda Lopez was born in Vernon, Texas on February 24,1952 to Leo and Mary Ann Ramirez. Rose was a life long learner, who attended Vernon High School and Vernon College. Her early accomplishments were recognized as the first Hispanic female to be in a beauty pageant and first Hispanic female to serve at the Wilbarger County Courthouse in Vernon, TX. She married the love of her life Richard Lopez and soon relocated to Wichita Falls, Texas where she continued her education and started her family.



Rose attended Aladdin Beauty College and successfully obtained her cosmetology license. She was an independent business owner and later continued her career as a cosmetologist at Davou, Serenity Salon, Headlines, Escada, and RPZo salon before retiring. During this time Rose continued her civic duty and served on the LULAC board. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church for many years. She enjoyed helping others within her church family and within the community.



She lived in Wichita Falls until her death, October 28, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents Leo and Mary Ann Ramirez; Siblings, Jessie Ramirez (Dallas, TX), Dora Arvizu (Houston, TX), and her Grandparents Fidel and Francisca Martinez (Vernon, TX).



Rose is survived by her husband, Richard Lopez; children, Stacie Vassar, Richard Lopez Jr.; son-in-law Les Vassar; grandchildren, Cameron Vassar, Carlee Vassar, Sophia Lopez, Mia Lopez; siblings Don Ramirez, Molly Espindola, Gloria Sanchez, Ruben Ramirez, Tony Ramirez, and Robert Ramirez; and a host of other relatives and friends. Rose was well loved and respected. She will be extremely missed.



Viewing will be Monday, November 2, 2020 from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm at Sullivan Funeral Home in Vernon, Texas. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Sullivan Funeral Home in Vernon, Texas.









