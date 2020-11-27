1/1
Rose M. Carpenter Dalquest
1927 - 2020
Wichita Falls - Rose M. Carpenter Dalquest, 93, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Due to the Covid virus, a private funeral mass will be celebrated in Jasper, Texas, and her remains will be interred in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin at a later date.

Rose was the daughter of the late William J. and Eleanor Schemenauer of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. She was a graduate of McDonell Memorial High School, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin and later received her Bachelor and Master Degrees in Biology from Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas. Rose was employed by the Wichita Falls ISD from 1963-1995. In addition to teaching at Rider High School she also served as Supervisor of Science and Assistant Principal. Rose received Teacher of the Year Award in 1975. She served on many educational committees in the areas of science on the local, state, and national levels. As well as teaching, her greatest joys in life came from the outdoors. Rose and Walt created many memories hunting white tail deer and fishing. Her favorite story focused on her catching the largest halibut on a trip in Alaska where she was the only woman on the boat.

She is survived by her son, Richard Carpenter and his wife Marianna of Jasper, Texas; grandson, Trent Carpenter of Grants Pass, Oregon; four grandchildren and one great-grandson. Other survivors are her brothers, William (Pete) and James Schemenauer of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, and Bob Schemenauer of Independence, Missouri; her sister, Helen Williams of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin; and many nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, Rose was preceded in death by a sister, Delores Lanner of Rochester, Minnesota; and her husband, Dr. Walter Dalquest.

The family requests that memorials be made to the charity of your choice or Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd, Wichita Falls, Texas.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com





Published in Times Record News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Memories & Condolences
November 27, 2020
Rose was a very special lady that I have known for a very long time! She was excellent teacher and loved to hunt and fish! Whatever activity you were doing she was always teaching! So sorry for the loss and prayers for her family!
Tony Fox
Friend
