Roseanne Snyder
Wichita Falls - Roseanne Snyder, artist, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2019. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, John A. Snyder; brother, James T. Sladek, and her parents, George and Kate Sladek. Roseanne leaves behind two daughters, Katherine Gilbert (Jerry), Susan Hickman (widow of Graham); grandchildren: Jennifer Gilbert, Julie LeStourgeon (Brian), John Gilbert, Lara Hickman and John Hickman (Amy). She was blessed to have great grandchildren: Jeremy, Stuart, Colin, Jodie, Stella and Ben.
Roseanne came from a difficult childhood. Born into the Depression, she and her brother were abandoned at the notorious Tennessee Children's Home. Orphans, she and her brother Jimmy were then adopted by the Sladeks. The family moved around considerably. She and Jimmy went to at least 10 grade and high schools.
Fortune smiled on Mom when she met her future husband, John A. Snyder, in San Angelo. Dad was her rock and she thrived living her life with him. After John retired twice, they traveled extensively. John discovered photography. That lead to a quest for wildlife and landscape opportunities. They traveled to Africa twice, drove to Alaska twice (before the Alaskan Highway) and ventured into numerous National Parks. They had a cabin on Possum Kingdom and another in Pitkin, Colorado. These were the best times of their lives. Together, they had 68 years of being happily married and 35 years of retirement together.
Through all the chaos of parenting and travelling, Mom was an artist. She loved nothing more than sitting at her easel and spending time painting. She left us inspired works of art.
Mom spent her last few years at House of Hope. She delighted the staff in her art and her spunky attitude. We are grateful for the limitless kindness shown by House of Hope and Hospice. Mom loved them and they loved her back.
A celebration of the life of Roseanne will be at First Methodist Church on Monday, September 16, at 1:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 15, 2019