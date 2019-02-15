Services
1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rosemary Cooper Obituary
Rosemary Cooper

Wichita Falls, TX

Rosemary Cooper, 62, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 10, 2019. She was born on May 7, 1956 in Wichita Falls to Adolphus Cooper and Betty Mae Cooper. Rosemary was a graduate of Hirschi High School.

She worked as a Home Health Care Giver, caring and helping others. Rosemary lived a happy, fun life filled with Bingo, playing cards, hanging with family and friends.

She is survived by her two sons; Terrance and Jakaria Cooper, four grandchildren; Dimitris Brooks, Aaliyah Stevenson, Terrance, Jr. and Torrance Cooper, eight siblings and a host of other relatives and friends.

Her Home going Service will be 1 PM Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Pilgrim's Rest Baptist Church. 513 Fort Worth St. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Cemetery.

Rosemary's Wake will be Friday, February 15 from 6-8 PM at Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home. 822 Roosevelt St.
Published in The Times Record News on Feb. 15, 2019
