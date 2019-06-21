|
|
Rosemary Simons Cooper
Bowie - Rosemary Simons Cooper, 83, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in Decatur, TX.
Funeral services are at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie, TX, with Bill Waller officiating.
Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Jacksboro, TX.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the White Family Funeral Home.
Rosemary Simons was born August 2, 1935 in Bellevue, TX to Val and Beulah (Mason) Simons. She attended Bellevue High School and graduated in May of 1953. Rosemary married Ralph Lowell Cooper on June 22, 1953, together they ranched near Post Oak, TX. She also worked for many years as a bank teller for the First National Bank of Jacksboro.
One of Rosemary's greatest joys was leading the singing at her Baptist Church each Sunday for many, many years. Rosemary was a member of the First Freewill Baptist Church of Bowie. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mom, granny, sister and friend.
She is preceded in death by her husband Lowell, who passed May 1, 2008, as well as her parents, Val and Beulah Simons, brothers Dwayne, Doyle, Hershel, Guinn, Lois and Odis Simons, and her sister Francis Pope.
Rosemary is survived by her children Pamela Wolf and husband David of Graham, Paula Epperson and husband Donnie of Bridgeport, Mark Cooper and wife Tammie of Jacksboro, and Michael Cooper and wife Kylia of Post Oak; grandchildren Brandon Epperson, Jeremy Epperson, Charis Blassingame, Daniel Spivey, Amy Hodges, Darin Cooper, Jana Vannetta, Caitlyn Cooper and Cameron Cooper; step-grandchildren Dr. Ricka Messer and Amanda Cooper; 10 great-grandchildren, with one more on the way; one step-great granddaughter; one great-great- grandson; brothers C.W. and Nolan Simons; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Should friends desire memorials can be made in honor of Rosemary to the .
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Published in The Times Record News on June 21, 2019