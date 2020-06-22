Rosemary Theresa Harman
Rosemary Theresa (Flynn)Harman was born January 31, 1931 in St. Joseph, Missouri and died on June 20, 2020 in Wichita Falls. Rosemary was a loving and devoted wife to her husband Robert "Bob" and mother to their six children.
Rosemary graduated in 1948 from The Convent of the Sacred Heart, St. Joseph, Missouri. She went on to become an insurance agent/representative with an agency in Kansas City, Missouri before relocating to Greenville, South Carolina where she opened her own insurance agency, R.T. Flynn Co. It was there that she met and married her husband, Bob, who was stationed at Donnellson AFB, South Carolina. In 1959, she left the insurance world to focus on being full-time wife and mother. Then in 1973, she re-entered the employed by becoming a Realtor in Wichita Falls which she continued until October 2005. After serving 12 years on the Texas Association of Realtors (TAR) as a chair for Professional Standards she became the "first" woman president in 1989. She held other local and state positions as well. In approximately 2005, she became a property inspector for mortgage companies under her former business name of R.T. Flynn Co. which she continued to work until 2013 when she retired. She and her husband owned and operated Bob Harman Real Estate in conjunction with their son, J. Kirk Harman, which is opened to date. And from approximately 1983 to 1988, she occupied the position of Development Director at Notre Dame Schools, Wichita Falls.
Rosemary was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church dating back to 1967 going through various periods of activity. She was an original member of the Planning Committee for the Notre Dame Annual Festivals which she continued into the 1990's. Of late, she was a member of five bridge groups (2nd Monday; 1st & 3rd Tuesday; 2nd & 4th Tuesday; 1st Wednesday and finally 4th Friday) where she garnered numerous friendships. Lastly, she and her husband are members of the "Happy Hour" retirees' group with other military retirees. She made many friends in her lifetime and was loved by all. With a mission in life to make someone smile or laugh each and every day.
Rosemary is preceded in death by her mother, Addie Mary (Lauber) Flynn and father, James Francis Flynn; and her brothers James, Alfred, Joseph and Gene Flynn.
She is survived by her husband, Robert "Bob" D. Harman of Wichita Falls; six children: Robert Keith Harman of Arlington, Texas; Lori Ann (Philip) Pierce of New Carlisle, Ohio; Ronald Kevin Harman of Wichita Falls; Rodger Kent (Kim) Harman of Loco, Oklahoma; Joseph Kirk Harman (fiancé, Susan Raymond) of Wichita Falls and Randall Kipp (Shelly) Harman of Wichita Falls; grandchildren: Brennan Kevin Harman, Jonathan R. Harman, Joshua R. Harman, Micah Kyle Harman, Ashley M. (Blake) Fox, Bethany Kayla Harman, Erin M. Harman, Huntr B. Harman, Joseph Tyler Harman, Sarah T. Pierce and Seth T. Pierce; great-grandchildren: Rayleigh Harman, Braxton Harman, Berklye Harman, Logan Fox, Landon Fox, Rohan Harman and Kohen Harman; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A visitation will begin at 6:00pm with the Rosary at 7:00pm on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home, 1317 Ninth St., Wichita Falls. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 4040 York St., Wichita Falls with Rev. Alex Ambrose, celebrant. Rite of Committal will follow at Riverside Cemetery, 1810 5th St., Wichita Falls.
If it is your wish, the family suggests donations in Rosemary's name to Our Lady Queen of Peace; Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, Texas 76310, and/or Shriner's Hospital for Children - Houston, Donor Development Office, 6977 Main St., Houston, Texas 77030.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Rosemary Theresa (Flynn)Harman was born January 31, 1931 in St. Joseph, Missouri and died on June 20, 2020 in Wichita Falls. Rosemary was a loving and devoted wife to her husband Robert "Bob" and mother to their six children.
Rosemary graduated in 1948 from The Convent of the Sacred Heart, St. Joseph, Missouri. She went on to become an insurance agent/representative with an agency in Kansas City, Missouri before relocating to Greenville, South Carolina where she opened her own insurance agency, R.T. Flynn Co. It was there that she met and married her husband, Bob, who was stationed at Donnellson AFB, South Carolina. In 1959, she left the insurance world to focus on being full-time wife and mother. Then in 1973, she re-entered the employed by becoming a Realtor in Wichita Falls which she continued until October 2005. After serving 12 years on the Texas Association of Realtors (TAR) as a chair for Professional Standards she became the "first" woman president in 1989. She held other local and state positions as well. In approximately 2005, she became a property inspector for mortgage companies under her former business name of R.T. Flynn Co. which she continued to work until 2013 when she retired. She and her husband owned and operated Bob Harman Real Estate in conjunction with their son, J. Kirk Harman, which is opened to date. And from approximately 1983 to 1988, she occupied the position of Development Director at Notre Dame Schools, Wichita Falls.
Rosemary was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church dating back to 1967 going through various periods of activity. She was an original member of the Planning Committee for the Notre Dame Annual Festivals which she continued into the 1990's. Of late, she was a member of five bridge groups (2nd Monday; 1st & 3rd Tuesday; 2nd & 4th Tuesday; 1st Wednesday and finally 4th Friday) where she garnered numerous friendships. Lastly, she and her husband are members of the "Happy Hour" retirees' group with other military retirees. She made many friends in her lifetime and was loved by all. With a mission in life to make someone smile or laugh each and every day.
Rosemary is preceded in death by her mother, Addie Mary (Lauber) Flynn and father, James Francis Flynn; and her brothers James, Alfred, Joseph and Gene Flynn.
She is survived by her husband, Robert "Bob" D. Harman of Wichita Falls; six children: Robert Keith Harman of Arlington, Texas; Lori Ann (Philip) Pierce of New Carlisle, Ohio; Ronald Kevin Harman of Wichita Falls; Rodger Kent (Kim) Harman of Loco, Oklahoma; Joseph Kirk Harman (fiancé, Susan Raymond) of Wichita Falls and Randall Kipp (Shelly) Harman of Wichita Falls; grandchildren: Brennan Kevin Harman, Jonathan R. Harman, Joshua R. Harman, Micah Kyle Harman, Ashley M. (Blake) Fox, Bethany Kayla Harman, Erin M. Harman, Huntr B. Harman, Joseph Tyler Harman, Sarah T. Pierce and Seth T. Pierce; great-grandchildren: Rayleigh Harman, Braxton Harman, Berklye Harman, Logan Fox, Landon Fox, Rohan Harman and Kohen Harman; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A visitation will begin at 6:00pm with the Rosary at 7:00pm on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home, 1317 Ninth St., Wichita Falls. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 4040 York St., Wichita Falls with Rev. Alex Ambrose, celebrant. Rite of Committal will follow at Riverside Cemetery, 1810 5th St., Wichita Falls.
If it is your wish, the family suggests donations in Rosemary's name to Our Lady Queen of Peace; Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, Texas 76310, and/or Shriner's Hospital for Children - Houston, Donor Development Office, 6977 Main St., Houston, Texas 77030.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.