Dr. Roy Boutwell
Wichita Falls - Dr. Roy Kent Boutwell passed into the Lord's presence Sunday, March 1, 2020.
Roy was born March 21, 1942. He was preceded in death by his father, ElRoy Boutwell; mother, Frances Pauline Boutwell; and brother, Gary Lynn Boutwell. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Jolyn Boutwell of Wichita Falls; two sons, Ray and Randal Boutwell of Wichita Falls; and three grandchildren, Landon Boutwell of Austin, Alexa Boutwell of Dallas, and Officer Cody Conway of Ardmore, Oklahoma.
Dr. Boutwell graduated salutatorian from Iowa Park High School in 1960. After starring in both the Oil Bowl and Greenbelt Bowls, he received a full football scholarship to the University of Oklahoma and played under the legendary Bud Wilkinson. He then took a commission with the US Army as a 2nd Lieutenant in 1964 and was honorably discharged as a 1stLieutenant in 1970.
He later received a Master of Business Administration degree from Midwestern State University in 1971 and a Doctor of Education degree from Nova University in 1982. Dr. Boutwell retired after 28 years of service from MSU where he served as Director of Admissions, Director of Personnel, Director of Financial Aid, assistant football coach, professor of Business and received the rank of Emeritus Instructor of Business Administration.
He and his beloved Jolyn traveled the world for the last 23 years visiting 58 countries, bringing smiles to people around the world. He never met a stranger. "Poppy" as he was affectionately called by his grandchildren, loved his family with passion and was loved in return.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Faith Village Church of Christ. All are welcome to attend. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Donations in his honor of Dr. Boutwell can be made to either Faith Village Church of Christ, 4100 McNiel Ave, Wichita Falls, TX 76308 or Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd, Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
