Services
Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home
2812 Midwestern Pkwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
(940) 692-1913
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home
2812 Midwestern Pkwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home
2812 Midwestern Pkwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Horton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Burt Horton


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roy Burt Horton Obituary
Roy Burt Horton

Wichita Falls, TX

Roy Burt Horton, 67, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, at Lunn's. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019, in the chapel of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home with Larry Bills officiating. Interment will follow at Rosemont Cemetery under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.

Roy was born on September 26, 1951, in Jersey City, New Jersey, and adopted in 1956 by Bobbie (Boyd) and Wayne Horton. He attended Wichita Falls High School and later served his country in the United States Army. Roy was an avid fisherman and loved tinkering with electronics. His spent his work career as a maintenance supervisor. He was a beloved son, brother, husband, father and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne K. Horton; a daughter, Pamela Horton; and a brother, James Adery.

Roy is survived by his mother, Bobbie Horton of Wichita Falls; brothers, Ron Horton of Wichita Falls; and Stephen Horton and wife, Debbie of Fort Worth, TX; sisters, Lynda Adery, Donna Warriner and Kathy Betterton all of New Jersey; and Eileen McGrory of Maryland; and grandchildren, Kayla and Jamie Horton of Fort Worth, TX.

Condolences may be sent to the family at

www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now