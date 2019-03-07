|
Roy Burt Horton
Wichita Falls, TX
Roy Burt Horton, 67, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, at Lunn's. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019, in the chapel of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home with Larry Bills officiating. Interment will follow at Rosemont Cemetery under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Roy was born on September 26, 1951, in Jersey City, New Jersey, and adopted in 1956 by Bobbie (Boyd) and Wayne Horton. He attended Wichita Falls High School and later served his country in the United States Army. Roy was an avid fisherman and loved tinkering with electronics. His spent his work career as a maintenance supervisor. He was a beloved son, brother, husband, father and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne K. Horton; a daughter, Pamela Horton; and a brother, James Adery.
Roy is survived by his mother, Bobbie Horton of Wichita Falls; brothers, Ron Horton of Wichita Falls; and Stephen Horton and wife, Debbie of Fort Worth, TX; sisters, Lynda Adery, Donna Warriner and Kathy Betterton all of New Jersey; and Eileen McGrory of Maryland; and grandchildren, Kayla and Jamie Horton of Fort Worth, TX.
Condolences may be sent to the family at
www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 7, 2019