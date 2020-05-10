Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Cornelison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy G. Cornelison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy G. Cornelison Obituary
Roy G. Cornelison

Wichita Falls - Roy G. Cornelison passed away May 9, 2020 in Wichita Falls, Tx. He was born in Bowie, Tx on Feb. 3,1955. He is survived by his sons Greg and Ronnie and their families, daughter Kanda and her family. Brothers Cecil, wife Nancy and Sherman, wife Becky. He is also survived by his grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Cecil and Pat, brother Dwight and sister Vida. There will be a private service for him at a later date.
Published in The Times Record News from May 10 to May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -