|
|
Roy G. Cornelison
Wichita Falls - Roy G. Cornelison passed away May 9, 2020 in Wichita Falls, Tx. He was born in Bowie, Tx on Feb. 3,1955. He is survived by his sons Greg and Ronnie and their families, daughter Kanda and her family. Brothers Cecil, wife Nancy and Sherman, wife Becky. He is also survived by his grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Cecil and Pat, brother Dwight and sister Vida. There will be a private service for him at a later date.
Published in The Times Record News from May 10 to May 12, 2020