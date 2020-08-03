1/1
Roy Lee Lyde
Roy Lee Lyde

Henrietta - Roy Lee Lyde, 82, of Henrietta, Texas, passed away on Monday, August 03, 2020.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm, Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Davis Funeral Home Chapel in Henrietta, Texas. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery in Henrietta under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.

Roy was born on October 5, 1937 in the Stanfield Community to Homer and Emma Lee (Rector) Lyde. He married Merlene Erskine on July 15, 1957 in Fort Worth, Texas. Roy was a retired from Kerr Feed and Grain and was a Rancher.

He was preceded in death by his parents; numerous brothers and sisters; step-mom Mildred Lyde.

Survivors include his son, Stephen Lyde of Fort Worth, Texas; four daughters, Jeannie Hessing, Kathy Lyde, Vickie Whitehead and Toni Lyde all of Henrietta; 17 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sue Lyde of Henrietta, Katherine Lindsey of Farris, Texas; brother, Robert Lyde of Houston, Texas.

Visitation will be on Wednesday evening from 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm.

Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net






Published in Times Record News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Davis Funeral Home - Henrietta
316 South Bridge Street
Henrietta, TX 76365
(940) 538-4395
