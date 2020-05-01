|
Roy Lester Pursur
Holliday - Roy Lester Pursur, 70 of Holliday, Texas, passed from his earthly home on April 29, 2020, surrounded by his family and friends.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 3. 2020, at Lunn's chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Roy was born on June 3, 1949, in Catalina Island, California, to Frances L. (Strode) and Roy Howard Pursur, Jr. He grew up in Denton, Texas, before moving to Holliday, Texas, in the early 80's. He then entered the oil field to start his own business that he ran for over 35 years, and where he remained until his death.
In Holliday, Roy was a city councilman for 12 years and Mayor Pro-tem. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved drag car racing and deer hunting.
Roy was preceded in death by his father, Roy Howard Pursur, Jr.; son, Steven Earl Pursur; nephew, Rowdy Pursur; and grandparents, Lester and Alice Strode.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Delcambre Pursur of Holliday TX; mother, Frances Pursur of Denton, TX; daughters, Kimberly Cunningham and husband, TC Cunningham; and Lauren Butler and husband, Daemon Butler; step-sons, Jonathan Delcambre and wife, Rebecca; and Kevin Delcambre and wife, Lacey; brother, David Pursur and wife Judy of Sanger, TX; sister, Debora David of Pilot Point, TX; grandchildren, Ella and Lyla Delcambre, Kholson Delcambre; Barrett and Adley Butler; and Sheldyn, Kennedy and Kamryn Schindler.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Published in The Times Record News from May 1 to May 2, 2020