Roy Williams



Denton - Roy Donald Williams, 87, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Carrollton, Texas.



Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 14 at 10:30 at Salona Cemetery, with Rev. Ron Abbott officiating. Honorary pallbearers include David Williams, Tony Busby, Jay Higgs, Jeff Elder, James Busby, Gary Scroggins, Ray Morton, and Dennis Thaxton.



Roy was born May 25, 1933, in the Denver Community, near Sunset, TX, to Joy Clay and Leta (Jackson) Williams. He served in the United States Army from 1953-1955 followed by six years in the Army Reserves. He began his 37 year career with the Texas Department of Public Safety in Dallas. He was stationed in Clarksville, Bowie, Baytown, and San Antonio. Roy served as a state trooper, sergeant, and lieutenant; retiring in 1994. Roy married Docia Schultz on December 1, 1984.



After retirement he and his wife loved to travel. They were avid cruisers and enjoyed seeing the world on nearly 100 different cruises. Roy was a Worship Master for the Texas 8 and Blue Bonnet #1219 Masonic Lodge in San Antonio. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite and Shriner in San Antonio. He loved playing golf with his buddies, hunting and spending time with his Labrador Retrievers.



He is preceded in death by his parents; son, John Michael Williams; two brothers, Jerry and Ronnie Williams; and two sisters, Amy Nichols and Bonnie Scroggins.



Roy is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Docia Williams; daughters, Michelle Williams of San Antonio and Sarah Thaxton and husband Dennis of Burke, Virginia; brother, Larry Williams and wife Juanita of Bowie; sisters, Linda Randles of Bowie and Maxine (Sue) Higgs of Decatur; numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and a host of friends.



Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, Texas.









