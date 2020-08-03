Rozella EdwardsWichita Falls - On Saturday, August 1, 2020, Lucy Rozella Edwards, loving Mother and Grandmother to all, passed away at the age of 93.Rozella was born January 29, 1927 outside of Ardmore, Oklahoma, to Minnie and A.B. Renick. On May 20, 1944, she married William Clifton Edwards. They raised three children, Robert James Edwards, William Max Edwards and Joan Evon Edwards Skinner.Rozella was a member of Faith Village Church of Christ. She worked briefly as a U.S. Postal Worker and as a school cafeteria cook. Rozella loved the Rangers. She was an excellent homemaker and tailor who enjoyed cooking, canning, sewing, her plants, and most of all her family. She was a Mother to many, including her grandchildren. She was a loving soul who spread love wherever she went, taking God's love to all she knew. She was always singing "I'll Fly Away," and now it has happened on the wings of the Holy Spirit. She was cherished by all.Rozella was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Clifton, her son Robert, three brothers Evon, Billy and Dalton Renick, and granddaughter Susie Edwards.She is survived by her son William Max Edwards, daughter Joan Evon Edwards Skinner, her sister Louella Knipfel, grandchildren Rene Boydston, Gerald Keswater, Robert Edwards, Nathan Edwards, Austin Edwards and Ryan Edwards, seven great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.The family will receive visitors Tuesday, August 4, at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home, from 6-7 PM, and services will be held on Wednesday, August 5, at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel at 1:00 PM.In lieu of flowers please make donations to Beyond Faith Hospice of Wichita Falls, Texas.