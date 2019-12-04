|
Ruby Eleanor Swartz
Wichita Falls, Texas - Ruby Eleanor Swartz, 90, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, December 6, 2019 in Lunn's Colonial Chapel with Clarence Darter officiating. Interment will follow in Crestview Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Ruby was born on August 28, 1929 in Georgetown, Texas to Albert and Hilda (Boriack) Mersiovsky. She married Richard Swartz on November 10, 1950. They were married for 45 years until his death in 1995. Ruby was a member of Saint Paul Lutheran Church. She worked for the Barnard Insurance Agency prior to becoming a homemaker and raising her children. She was an amazing mother, a wonderful cook and will be missed dearly.
Ruby is survived by her brother Al Mersiovsky of Lubbock, TX; a sister Margaret Phillips (and husband Richard) of Wichita Falls, TX; her five children: Steve (and wife Karen) of McLoud, OK, Stewart (and wife Denise) of Wichita Falls, TX, Scott (and wife Amy) of Wichita Falls, TX, Sheila Bramlett (and husband Phillip) of Ardmore, OK and Susan Willis (and husband Rick) of Henrietta, TX. Grandchildren Scott, Chasity, Shawn, Ryan, Jessey, Stephani, Conner, Jordan, Janson, Jentry and Genevieve. She is also survived by nine great grandchildren.
For those desiring, the family requests memorials be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019