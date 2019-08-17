|
|
Ruby Huffman McCaskill
Archer City - Ruby Huffman McCaskill, age 92, of Archer City, Texas passed away Thursday morning, August 15, 2019, in Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 19, 2019, at the First Baptist Church with Pastor Mikey Pesqueda and Roger Deerinwater officiating. Interment will follow in the Archer City Cemetery under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.
Ruby was born October 29, 1926 to the late William Harvey Huffman and Gladys Eva Diggs Huffman.
She graduated from Archer City High School in 1945. She was employed at City Drug for fifteen years. Ruby moved to Alaska and El Paso before returning to Archer City where she made her home. She was then employed at the Archer Nursing Home where she was the cook until her retirement.
Ruby was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Archer City.
Survivors include three sons, Allen Foster of Archer City, Jeff Blassingame and wife, Kelley of Archer City, and K.C. Blassingame and wife, Sherri of Lake Cooper; two daughters, Judy Sheppard and husband, Pat of Archer City and Melinda McClure, all of Archer City; fourteen grandchildren and twenty-one great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Evelyn Geis and Gail Jones;and daughter-in-law, Karen Foster.
Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons, Bill Foster, Keith Sheppard, Doug Sheppard, Rob Nicholson, Jeffrey Blassingame, Justin Blassingame and Brad Blassingame.
The family suggests memorials to the Archer Service Center, P.O. Box 578, Archer City, Texas 76351 or the Archer Public Library, P.O. Box 1574, Archer City, Texas 76351.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 17, 2019