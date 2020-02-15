|
Ruby Juanita Garrett
Wichita Falls - Ruby Juanita Garrett, 91, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 20th at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home with Rev. Brian Chase, rector at Church of the Good Shepherd, officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery in Iowa Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A daughter of the late Berta (York) and Robert Johnston, Mrs. Garrett was born on March 19, 1928, in Trinidad, Texas. She was a homemaker, who was devoted to her children and grandchildren. Cooking and caring for her family brought joy to her life. For fun, she enjoyed watching her "stories," playing games, and making quilts. Mrs. Garrett was known as "Granny" to many who loved her.
Along with her parents, Ruby was also preceded in death by Jewell C. Garrett, first husband and father of her children; Polly Stump, sister; and Ray Jackson, second husband.
She is survived by a daughter, DyAnn Barnes (Bill) of Wichita Falls TX; a son, Roy Garrett of Las Vegas NV; two granddaughters, Kerri Mathis and Sherri Gaines-Lucas, both of Wichita Falls TX ; four great-grandchildren, Erin Shields of Wichita KS, Garrett Rangel of Iowa Park TX, Foster Gaines of Denver CO, and Joshua Lucas of Wichita Falls; a great-great grandson, Harrison Shields of Wichita KS; and a nephew, Randy Patterson of Colleyville TX.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310. Flowers are also welcomed.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18, 2020