Services
Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home
2812 Midwestern Pkwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
(940) 692-1913
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Garrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby Juanita Garrett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruby Juanita Garrett Obituary
Ruby Juanita Garrett

Wichita Falls - Ruby Juanita Garrett, 91, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 20th at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home with Rev. Brian Chase, rector at Church of the Good Shepherd, officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery in Iowa Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.

A daughter of the late Berta (York) and Robert Johnston, Mrs. Garrett was born on March 19, 1928, in Trinidad, Texas. She was a homemaker, who was devoted to her children and grandchildren. Cooking and caring for her family brought joy to her life. For fun, she enjoyed watching her "stories," playing games, and making quilts. Mrs. Garrett was known as "Granny" to many who loved her.

Along with her parents, Ruby was also preceded in death by Jewell C. Garrett, first husband and father of her children; Polly Stump, sister; and Ray Jackson, second husband.

She is survived by a daughter, DyAnn Barnes (Bill) of Wichita Falls TX; a son, Roy Garrett of Las Vegas NV; two granddaughters, Kerri Mathis and Sherri Gaines-Lucas, both of Wichita Falls TX ; four great-grandchildren, Erin Shields of Wichita KS, Garrett Rangel of Iowa Park TX, Foster Gaines of Denver CO, and Joshua Lucas of Wichita Falls; a great-great grandson, Harrison Shields of Wichita KS; and a nephew, Randy Patterson of Colleyville TX.

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310. Flowers are also welcomed.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -